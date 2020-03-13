Harold Zmek, 89

CENTRAL CITY — Harold Duane Zmek, 89, of Central City, died Wednesday, March 11, 2020.
Services will be at a later date as he has donated his body to the University of Nebraska Medical Center/Creighton University for medical research.
Solt-Wagner Funeral Home of Central City is in charge of services.
Harold was born July 6, 1930, in Central City to Matthew and Carolyn (Novak) Zmek. He graduated from Central City High School in 1948 and married Verna Schweikert on Oct. 20, 1950. They had four children: Alan, Larry, Leanne (deceased) and Randy.
Harold was an active farmer, dairyman and cattleman all his life. Being a fix-it man, he loved fixing up things others had given up on, thus being known as “MR. FIXIT.” His other love was hunting. With Verna, he loved to travel and play cards with friends.
Harold is survived by his wife, Verna; three sons and daughters-in-law, Alan and Cleo of Ocala, Fla., Larry and Faye of Chapman and Randy and Julie of Fullerton; a sister and brother-in-law, Arvilla and Sam Jacobs of St. Paul; six grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; a niece and nephew; and great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents; parents; a daughter, Leanne Zmek; and his granddaughter, Shayla Zmek.