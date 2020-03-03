Harold J. Schuessler, 94, of Grand Island passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Society — Grand Island Village.
A Celebration of Life service will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Trinity Lutheran Church. The Rev. Adam Snoberger will officiate. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrange-
ments.
Harold was born Jan. 19, 1926, in Grand Island to Alfred G. and Clara (Daudt) Schuessler. He was raised in Grand Island, graduating from Grand Island Senior High in 1944. In April 1944, Harold entered the United States Army Air Force and proudly served until November 1945 as an airplane and engine mechanic while awaiting selection into pilot training. After his discharge, Harold attended Valparaiso University for a year, returning home to enroll at Hastings College, where he received his bachelor’s degree in Business Administration in 1950.
On March 24, 1952, Harold was united in marriage to Betty Sorensen. Three children were blessed into this union. Harold worked as a State Farm agent for 40 years until his retirement at the age of 67. He was a lifelong member of Trinity Lutheran Church and remained active in church activities until his late 80s.
Harold was involved in numerous civic organizations, often serving in leadership and board positions because of his desire to make a positive impact on the community in which he lived. One of these organizations was the Grand Island Big Brothers Big Sisters, of which he was a founding member in 1974. As a member of the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce, Harold was instrumental in establishing the Hall County Airport Authority in Grand Island because of his recognition that Grand Island needed to be proactive in establishing a good structure for local aviation. Harold was an avid pilot himself, and in addition to having his private pilot’s license, also held commercial, instrument and twin-engine ratings.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Betty; his children and their spouses, Ken and Timi Schuessler of Littleton, Colo., Patti and Da Hinrikus of Prosser and Tim and Rebecca Schuessler of Windsor, Colo.; his grandchildren, Ben Schuessler, Kaitlin Koczman, Sam Schuessler, Matthew Hinrikus, Jennifer Christensen, Adam Hinrikus, Clara Schuessler, Danya Schuessler, Taylor Garrett, Jessica Garrett, Brenna Garrett and Ellie Garrett; and several great-grandchildren.
Harold was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Bertha, Emma and Lena; and four brothers, Ernest, Donald, Reinhart and Alfred.
Memorials are suggested to the Trinity Lutheran Foundation.
