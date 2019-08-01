SCOTIA — Harlan Lee Gydesen, 82, of Scotia passed away Monday, July 29, 2019, at Valley County Health System Hospital at Ord.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Friday at the Ord Memorial Chapel, with Pastor Kurt Kinney officiating. Burial will be in the Mount Hope Cemetery at Scotia.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Ord Memorial Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Jude’s Hospital. Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Harlan Lee was born July 14, 1937, on the family farm near Scotia to J.W. “Bill” and Louella (Sautter) Gydesen. He attended Fish Creek District 2N and graduated from Scotia High School in 1955. Harlan played football and town team baseball and softball. The highlight of his high school days was the trip to Oklahoma for the National Soil Judging Contest. The first of many teams Mr. Essman took. Two of Harlan’s boys followed in his footsteps and qualified for the trip to Oklahoma.
In June of 1957, Harlan met Karen Farmer and they were united in marriage on Oct. 8, 1958, at Ord. The couple lived in two different tenant houses before moving to the family homestead in December of 1962. Three sons, Gregg, Craig and Scott, and a daughter, Shelly, were born to this union.
Harlan was a farmer who took much pride in farming and raising livestock. He loved the land and always made an effort to do no harm. He felt that it was his duty to keep the farm for future generations. He worked at the Ericson Livestock Market for many years and enjoyed visiting with the people. He never met a stranger.
The color “red” was very important to Harlan when it came to equipment and his motto was, “If it’s not Red keep it in the shed.” His collection of Farmall items grew as children and grandchildren found them for his special occasions.
Harlan was a devoted husband and is survived by his wife of 60 years, Karen, of Scotia. He was a patient father to his three sons and one daughter, Gregg and Craig, both of Scotia, Scott and Tonya of O’Neill and Shelly and Joe Malmstrom of Scotia. He had a soft heart and a lot of love for his 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a brother, Keith of St. Paul, and two sisters-in-law, June Gydesen of California and Betty Gydesen of Utah.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Darrell and Larry; and a nephew, Steven Gydesen.