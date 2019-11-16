Guadalupe Ramirez, 86 of Grand Island died Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, in Hastings.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at St. Mary’s Cathedral. Celebrating Mass will be the Rev. James Golka. There will be a Rosary recited at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Cathedral. Burial of ashes will follow in the Grand Island Cemetery.
All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
Mrs. Ramirez was born July 28, 1933, at Carrizo Springs, Texas, the daughter of Martin and Piedab Gonzalez. She was united in marriage to Antonio Ramirez. They made their home between Grand Island and Dallas, Texas.
Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Tony Ramirez, Maria Espinoza, Maria “Gloria” Ramirez and Felix Ramirez; grandchildren, Hugo and Jamie, Anthony and Melissa, Alycia, Wesley, Ricky, Rosa, Elsa and Felix Jr.; many great-grandchildren and two great-great grandkids; and a sister, Maria Gonzalez.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a daughter, San Juanita; and a grandson, Alfonso.