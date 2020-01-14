SCOTIA — Gregg L. Gydesen, 60, of Scotia passed away Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at his sister’s home surrounded by his family.
A private family memorial service will be held. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Gregg Lee Gydesen was born Jan. 8, 1960, at Ord, to Harlan and Karen (Farmer) Gydesen. He was raised on the family farm northeast of Scotia. He attended the North Loup Scotia High School and graduated in 1978.
Following his graduation Gregg briefly moved and worked at the elevator in Schuyler until he moved back to the Scotia area, where he worked in several jobs including feed salesman for MoorMan’s feed. In 1996, he moved to Ord and worked in various jobs, including Knapp Farms, Rick’s Electric, Trotter’s, Ord Bowling Alley and over-the-road truck driving.
Gregg moved to Gillette, Wyo., in 2003 and drove a water truck for the coal mines and methane and oil fields. In 2017, he was diagnosed with cancer and returned to Scotia to be closer to family.
Throughout his life, Gregg enjoyed driving trucks, karaoke, helping on the family farm especially with harvest, and studying history. He loved and treasured spending time with his grandchildren.
Gregg is survived by his mother, Karen Gydesen of Scotia; three sons and daughters-in-law, Justin and Dionna Gydesen of Hastings, Kyle and Joyce Gydesen of Hastings and Austin and Kelsey Gydesen of Lincoln; two daughters and a son-in-law, Amanda and Ray Dimmitt of Papillion and Bethany Gydesen of Wisner; two brothers and a sister-in-law, Scott and Tonya Gydesen of O’Neill and Craig Gydesen of Scotia; a sister and brother-in-law, Shelly and Joe Malmstrom of Scotia; seven grandchildren, Zhak and Kaden Garlick and Oakley and Skylynn Gydesen of Hastings, Avery Dimmitt of Papillion, Leighton Gydesen of Hastings and Samuel Gydesen of Lincoln; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Gregg was preceded in death by his father, Harlan Lee Gydesen; two uncles, Darrel and Larry Gydesen; and an aunt, Ellen Gydesen.