Grace Dorothy Rader, 94, of Grand Island was called to her heavenly home on Dec. 12, 2019.
Arrangements by All Faiths Funeral Home with a memorial service and celebration life planned for a later date at St. Leo’s Catholic Church in Grand Island, where Grace was a member. Burial will be in the Grand Island Cemetery. Remembrances in Grace’s name can be sent to St. Leo’s.
Grace was born in Elba to Frank Panowicz and Rose (Graczyk) Panowicz on Aug. 5, 1925. She grew up on the farm near Elba and following her graduation from Elba High School, Grace moved to Grand Island.
While living and working in Grand Island, she attended a dance one evening where she met a young, handsome soldier named Marvin Rader. From that dance many years ago, a relationship started. It grew through many back-and-forth letters during the years of World War II. Following an honorable discharge, Marvin and Grace were married in St. Paul on Aug. 20, 1945.
As newlyweds, they lived in Grand Island, where they operated the Deluxe Tavern on Pine Street for a few years. After selling that business, Grace worked as a bookkeeper for the Butter Krust Bakery and later for Cates Tire Company. Marvin worked for a number of years at Chapman’s Equipment, Mutual of Omaha, Allen Drug Company and Montgomery Ward & Company. In 1963, a work opportunity came up and Marvin was transferred to Ames, Iowa. They remained in Ames where Grace worked for the Iowa Highway Commission.
After seven years in Ames, they relocated to the Houston, Texas area and later to Baton Rouge, La., where Grace began a career at Sears. They made many friends in all the places they lived over the years. They retired to Bella Vista, Ark. and remained there until Marvin died in 2001.
Wanting to be closer to family, Grace moved back to Iowa. However, she always wanted to be back in Nebraska. She finally got her wish and returned back to Grand Island in January of 2018, to reside at Riverside Lodge Retirement Community. She recently suffered a minor stroke with other complications leading to her death. Grace always enjoyed gardening, working on word puzzles and playing BINGO. She cherished her family more than anything, and lived a full life as a loving mother, wife, grandmother, great-grandmother and aunt.
She is survived by son, David (Marie) Rader of East Norriton, Pa., daughter, Patricia Riffel of Mesquite, Nev., and daughter-in-law, Marilyn Rader of Story City, Iowa. Grace also leaves a legacy of nine grandchildren, Christopher Rader, Bradley Rader (Christine), Andrew Rader, Courtney Bailey (Garrett), Teresa Rader, Dan Rader (Malisa), Casey Riffel, Sean Riffel and Missy Calcagno. She was also blessed with ten great-grandchildren, J.D. Rader, Michaela Rader, Ronan Bailey, Graham Bailey, Elizabeth Barrett, Karley Barrett, Mila Rader, Nolan Rader, Blaine Calcagno and Emily Calcagno; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Grace was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Marvin; son, Michael; sisters, Margaret, Veronica (Vernie) and Helen; and brother, Edwin.
Condolences may be left for Grace’s family at www.giallfaiths.com.