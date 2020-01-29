CANTON, Ga. — Gordon A. Nelson, 82, passed away Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, surrounded by his loving family, at Northside Hospital Cherokee in Canton, Ga.
Gordon was a wonderful person who took meticulous care of his family, his businesses, and his farm ground. Gordon spent many years owning and operating Nelson Oil Company and Night and Day Cafe, in his hometown of Central City. After selling the truck stop and cafe, he continued to deliver farm fuel in the Merrick County area and also drove a bus route and activity trips for Central City School Systems.
Gordon supported Merrick County 4-H and Central City Wrestling very enthusiastically and enjoyed cheering the kids on. He always spoke directly and honestly and never worried too much about what others might think of him, especially after evening tea time. Gordon was a wonderful storyteller, and always kept the history of both his wife Susan’s families. We will all miss his great stories of the old days, his warm company and his generous gifts.
The family would like to suggest memorials in Gordon’s name to be given to Merrick County 4-H, and details to come for the Celebration of Life Service that will be held at his farm in Merrick County later this year.
Gordon is survived by his wife, Susan; daughters, Lisa (Richard) Callahan of Cartersville, Ga., Lynn (Michael) Anderson of Dalton, Ga., and Laura (Terry) Lyons of Canton, Ga.; sister, Jeanette (Jim) Williams; grandchildren, Joseph Lyons, Tyler Lyons and John Callahan; and several nieces and nephews.
Sosebee Funeral Home in Canton, Ga., is honored to serve the family. Sosebeefuneralhome.com