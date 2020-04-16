POLK — Gordon Dean Johnson, the son of Milfred L. and Gertrude P. (Stach) Johnson, was born on the family farm in Polk County on Nov. 22, 1931, and entered into eternal rest on April 14, 2020, at the age of 88.
Due to the virus, the family will hold a private family funeral at Immanuel Lutheran Church near Polk with the Rev. David Ohlman officiating. Interment will be held at the Immanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery. Memorials have been suggested to the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Polk. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.
Gordon was brought into the Kingdom of God by holy baptism on Dec. 20, 1931, at Immanuel Lutheran Church. He reaffirmed his baptismal covenant at his confirmation on March 25, 1945, promising to live his life as a child of God. Gordon grew up on the family farm, living his whole life on the same mile.
He attended rural elementary school in Polk County and Immanuel Lutheran School. He graduated from Polk High School in 1949 as valedictorian of his class.
Gordon was inducted into the United States Army on Sept. 18, 1952, serving in El Paso, Texas, and Baltimore, Md., before being honorably discharged on Sept. 17, 1954. He returned home to work at the telephone company in Grand Island and farm with his father. He continued to farm until he retired in 2001.
Gordon’s farming career began as a child, hand picking corn with his mother and father behind a horse-drawn wagon.
Gordon married Alice Ann Swanson in Aurora on Feb. 27, 1960. This year they celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.
Gordon loved his family and his Lord. His life centered around them. He enjoyed working the land. He was a lifelong member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Polk, where he held various offices though the years.
Gordon is survived by three children, Gary and wife, Sherri of Marco Island, Fla., Jane and husband Andrew Korte, of Olathe, Kan., and Julie and husband, Steve Garland of Canton, Ga; six grandchildren, Nicole and husband Ryan Beck of Lincoln, Kaitlyn and Kassandra Garland of Canton, Ga., and Davis, Audra, and Adair Korte of Olathe, Kan; two stepgrandchildren, Erica and Candice Atkinson of New Jersey; four great-grandchildren, Blake and Callaway Beck of Lincoln, and Trent and Ezra Atkinson of New Jersey; his brother, Gwynuel and wife, Kathy Johnson of Hampton; his brothers-in-law, Ted Swanson of Kearney; Terry Willis and wife, Pat of Aurora; and sisters-in-law, Genene Willis of Aurora; Lois Burns and husband, Ron of Aurora, and Darlene Russell and husband, Robert of Grand Island; many cousins and nieces and nephews. The family especially wants to include Greg and Kathy Klingsporn of Polk for all of their years of love and support.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a stillborn sister; and brother-in-law, Robert Willis.