Gordon Hazen, 70

Gordon T. Hazen, 70, of Grand Island died Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019.
Memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at All Faiths Funeral Home. The Rev. Adam Snoberger will officiate.
Gordon was born June 5, 1949, in Bangor, Maine, the son of Carroll and Marion (Grant) Hazen. He grew up all over the United States as his father was active duty through United States Army and Air Force and retired at SAC, which brought Gordon to the Midwest.
Gordon quit school his senior year to join the Navy before he could be drafted. He received his high school diploma during basic training. Gordon served 10 years in active duty, which included two tours in Vietnam. He had special memories of his service in Australia and Guam and hoped to return someday.
After discharge, he joined the United States Navy Reserve and went to work for the Veterans Administration and then the Social Security Administration, as he worked toward and received his bachelor’s degree through the GI Bill. He retired from the United States Navy after serving an additional 10 years with the Navy Reserve.
On June 7, 1991, Gordon married Lee Ann (Proctor) Bohrer. The couple met while employed at the Social Security Administration, and continued working together until Gordon’s retirement in January 2006.
Gordon was an avid outdoor enthusiast, and enjoyed hunting, windsurfing, snow skiing, boating, water skiing, and spending time at the cabin at Bellwood Lakes.
Survivors include his wife, Lee; children, David (Shannon) Hazen of Woodbine, Iowa, Geoff Hazen of Lincoln, Sunny Hazen of Iowa, Brian Bohrer of Grand Island, Katie Bohrer of Omaha and Tristan Hazen of Lincoln; 13 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; and brothers, Conrad Hazen of Toronto, Ontario and Peter Hazen of Vancouver, Wash.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date or to the Wounded Warriors Project.
Online remembrances may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.