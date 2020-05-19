HICKMAN — Gordon Alfred Hansen of Hickman, formerly of Ruskin, passed on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Bryan Medical Center East Campus in Lincoln, at the age of 79 years and 24 days.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Spring Creek Cemetery in Ruskin. Pastor Noel Petersen will be officiating. Condolences may be sent to the family at wmsfh.com. Williams Funeral Home in Superior is in charge of the arrangements.
Gordon was born on April 22, 1941, in Omaha to Arnold and Lydia Hansen, the second of five children.
Survivors include his son, Jeff, and wife, Jennifer; grandchildren, Ashley and Tyler of Napa, Calif.; sisters, Violet Lipker and husband, Gary, of Albion, Linda Hutchinson and husband, Paul, of Superior, Sandy Maciejewski and husband, Ken, of Doniphan and Joyce Scheffler of Lincoln; many cousins, nieces and nephews.