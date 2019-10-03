Gloria J. Presnell, 85, longtime resident of Grand Island, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at Westfield Quality Care of Aurora.
Celebration of Life services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 4, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Dan Naranjo will officiate.
All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
Gloria was born May 12, 1934, in Fremont, the daughter of Frank G. and Mary A. (Westphal) Krings. She graduated from Fremont’s Bergan Catholic High School in 1952, where she enjoyed being in the high school marching band as a majorette.
On Oct. 12, 1957, she was married in Seattle, Wash., to the love of her life, Clinton E. Presnell. During their 62 years of marriage, they followed Clint’s career to Fremont, Beatrice, Aurora, Gladbrook, Iowa, and Rugby, N.D.
Gloria welcomed numerous children into their home, caring for them alongside her own. They ultimately retired in Grand Island.
Gloria took her calling as mother and homemaker with finesse. She kept a pristine house and loved all the flowers in her garden. Gloria had a gift when it came to finding garage-sale bargains and little presents for her family. Her bargain shopping also included her love of books, especially political reads.
She never knew a stranger for long, and was ready to share her love for Jesus with everyone. Her care and dedication to her family will forever be cherished.
She was the mother of four children, all of whom survive her to mourn her loss, Shelley (Gary) Ostermeier of St. Paul, Melanie (Rick) Trummer of Omaha, Michael (Jutta) Presnell of Dixon, Mo., and Mark (Peg) Presnell of Omaha; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; two stepgrandchildren; seven stepgreat-grandchildren, along with numerous extended family and friends.
Gloria was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Carol Krings; and brother, Richard Krings.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.
Condolences may be left for Gloria’s family at www.giallfaiths.com