Glenn J. Knust, 80, of Grand Island died Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Grand Island, with family at his side.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday at St. Leo’s Catholic Church. The Revs. James R. Golka and Joseph Kadaprayil will concelebrate the funeral mass. Interment will be Monday in Yankee Hill Cemetery at Lincoln, with a 1 p.m. committal service.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday at St. Leo’s Catholic Church, with the Rev. James C. Schmitt leading the vigil service at 7, followed by a time of sharing.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Resurrection Catholic Church, The Next Generation.
Glenn was born Oct. 16, 1939, in Howells. He was the son of John and Adella (Dvorak) Knust.
He grew up on the family farm near Howells. He attended Sacred Heart Catholic School in Olean, later graduating from Howells High School in 1957. He continued his education at Norfolk Jr. College before entering the U.S. Army on Oct. 6, 1959. He served in Germany while the Berlin Wall was being constructed. He was honorably discharged Feb. 1, 1962, after which he returned to Howells and began farming. He pursued and completed his Bachelor’s Degree at the University of Nebraska at Omaha. Glenn worked as an insurance adjuster for several years. He married Patricia Oppold on Aug. 21, 1965, in Iowa Falls, Iowa. The couple moved to Grand Island in 1970. Glenn worked as a Pharmaceutical Rep for 12 years and was in food service for 10 years. His most recent employment was as a sales associate at Menards. Glenn loved sharing his knowledge of home improvement with the public. He retired in 2006, beginning his travel and leisure life. He and Pat enjoyed traveling the states and abroad. They especially enjoyed vacations with family and friends at Lake Okoboji and their winters spent in Fort Charlotte, Fla. Glenn was able to experience the Berlin Wall once again while visiting the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum in Simi Valley, Calif. Glenn enjoyed manicuring his yard, was an avid sports fan, especially for his beloved Huskers, but was his children’s and grandchildren’s number one fan. He will by missed by all who knew him, including his dogs, Gidget and Gracie.
Glenn was a founding member of Resurrection Catholic Church, Platt-Duetsche Society and the Liederkranz.
Survivors of his immediate family include his wife of 54 years, Patricia Knust of Grand Island; children and their spouses, Michael (Gena) Knust of Shawnee, Kan., and Julie (Wade) Colson of Lincoln; grandchildren, Laurel and Jackson Knust and Andrew Colson; brother-in-law, Mel Heimann of Columbus; and numerous, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews.
Glenn was preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter, Valerie Colson; sisters and brother-in-law, Virginia Heimann and Phyllis and Dutch Uher.