BROKEN BOW — Hilbert “Glen” Buchta, 95 of Broken Bow passed away Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at the Jennie M. Melham Memorial Medical Center in Broken Bow.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Govier Brothers Chapel in Broken Bow, with the Rev. Tim Peterson officiating. Burial will be in the Fort McPherson National Cemetery in Maxwell at a later date.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, with family greeting from 6 to 7 p.m. at Govier Brothers Mortuary.
Memorials are suggested to Gideons International.
Memorials are suggested to Gideons International.
Hilbert “Glen” Buchta was born Dec. 31, 1924, to Hilbert and Grace (Deeter) Buchta in Polk County, He attended school in a one-room schoolhouse and high school at Silver Creek, where he graduated with the class of 1941, at the tender age of 16.
He finished the second semester and helped his dad on the farm until he was drafted in August of 1943. He was discharged at Fort Lewis, Wash., on March 8, 1946. Glen returned to the University of Nebraska where he graduated with a bachelor of science degree in agricultural engineering in January 1949. Right out of college Glen went to work for the USDA Soil Conservation Service, and was married to Opal Steinhausen on May 20, 1949, in Lincoln, The family lived in McCook from 1949 to 1972. Glen’s career took him to Vietnam, Tunisia and Somalia to work on various conservation projects. In 1976 they moved to Grand Island, Glen retired in 1980, Glen and Opal celebrated their 70th anniversary on May 20, 2019.
Glen is survived by his wife, Opal, of Broken Bow; three sons and two daughters-in-law, Greg of Grand Island, Karl and Sandra of Chappell and Greg and Susan of Spring, Texas. and a daughter and son-in-law, Karen and Marty Bredthauer of Broken Bow.