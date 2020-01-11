ELWOOD — Glen F. Bowers Jr., 89, of Elwood, formerly of Johnson Lake, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at the Elwood Care Center.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday at LexChristian Church in Lexington, with Pastor James Morton officiating. Burial with military honors will be at 2 p.m. in Fort McPherson National Cemetery at Maxwell.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington. Memorials are suggested to the Johnson Lake EMS or Elwood Care Center Vic & Swede Career Advancement Scholarship Fund for financial aid in furthering education.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington. Online condolences may be directed to the family by visiting reynoldslovefuneralhome.com.
Glen was born Oct. 24, 1930, at Burwell to Glen Floyd and Viola Belle (Hood) Bowers Sr. He attended school in Burwell and Pine River, Minn. Following his eighth-grade school year his father became ill and he started working various jobs to help the family.
He enlisted in the United States Army in 1951 and was stationed in Germany. Glen was honorably discharged Nov. 7, 1953.
Glen was united in marriage to Peggy Archer on Oct. 1, 1954, in Sioux Falls, S.D. Five daughters were blessed to this union: Theresa, Cheryl, Janet Jo, Janine and Peggy. They made their home in Grand Island, where Glen worked for Johnson Cashway Lumber. He started as a truck driver and worked his way up to manager. In 1981, Glen and Peggy managed a KOA Campground in Gothenburg for seven years, before returning to Grand Island in 1987, when he was again employed by Johnson Cashway Lumber. He put in a total of 44 years working for the company.
In 1992, the couple moved to Johnson Lake in the summer and wintered in Black Canyon City, Ariz.
Peggy preceded him in death on April 17, 2010. Glen had resided at the Elwood Care Center since 2014.
Glen was a member of the American Legion. He enjoyed fishing, deer hunting with Peggy, and just living at the lake. He loved traveling and socializing with his buddies and he never met a stranger.
Survivors include his daughters, Theresa (Neal) Feldman of North Platte, Cheryl (Calvin) Richardson of Lexington, Janet Jo Weber of Grand Island, Janine (Jerry) Petracek of Lincoln and Peggy (Bryan) Wright of Canton, Ohio; 12 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and a great-great grandchild; a brother-in-law, Larry (Diane) Archer; sisters-in-law, Virginia Zlomke of Grand Island, Kathryn Hansen of Grand Island, Laura Jackson of Hastings and Agnes Archer of Hastings; as well as nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Glen was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Peggy; granddaughter, Savannah Stearns; sisters, Mabel (Bob) LaVerde and Joyce (Robert) Brown; and stepbrothers, Milton (Ruby) Percell and Donald (Etta) Percell.