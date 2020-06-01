ST. PAUL – Gladys M. Vincik, 92, of St. Paul died Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Good Samaritan Society – Grand Island Village.
A private family Mass of Christian burial will be Thursday at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in St. Paul. The Rev. Rayappa Konka and Deacon Neil Baquet will concelebrate the Mass.
A private family inurnment will follow in Elmwood Cemetery in St. Paul.
A family Rosary will be recited prior to the Mass. The Mass will be livestreamed at 10:30 a.m. on Peters Funeral Home Facebook page.
Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.
Peters Funeral Home of St. Paul is assisting the family.
Gladys was born Jan. 14, 1928, at St. Paul, the daughter of John F. and Ana S. (Lanka) Matousek.
She attended Howard County District No. 53 rural school and graduated from St. Paul High School in 1945. She then taught school at District No. 53 from September 1945 to May 1947.
She was united in marriage to John J. Vincik on June 2, 1947, at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in St. Paul. The couple lived, farmed and operated a Grade A Dairy on the Vincik home place for close to 70 years.
Gladys worked at the St. Paul City Library starting Dec. 1, 1981, as an assistant and children’s librarian. She became the library director in 1984 serving until 1998, when she then worked part-time until retiring on March 31, 2005. She directed many students and patrons into a love of reading and using the library.
She was a member of Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church and its Council of Catholic Women, and was also a former member of Catholic Daughters Sacred Heart Court 2015. She was a longtime member of Carl Mogensen American Legion Auxiliary Unit 119 of St. Paul, where she was a former president and held other offices. She was also a member of the Hilltrailers Extension Club.
Gladys loved bookmarkers, decorating, reading, animals, antiques, Victorian things, planting flowers and took great pride in her manicured yard. She enjoyed making scrapbooks for her grandchildren and also loved poems and had a collection of cutouts from different sources and would send them in cards. She was a very organized lady with a file for everything, including ideas and plans. She loved music and would quite often call the radio station to find out the title and artist of a song.
She is survived by her children and spouses, Lonnie and Chris Vincik of Grand Island, Linda and Stan Obermiller of Johnson Lake and Ken and Carol Vincik of St. Paul; five grandchildren and spouses, Stephen Vincik of Omaha, Andrew and Lisa Vincik of Omaha, Jessica and Dan Piskorski of Ord, Brian and Peggy Vincik of Overland Park, Kan., and Keith and Jana Vincik of Grand Island; and 10 great-grandchildren, Bryce, Brayden, Kate, James, Aurora, Alice, Emma, Adam, Emily and Kaylee.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John on Feb. 18, 2017; sisters Georgie, Stacia and Venus, and niece, Dona.
