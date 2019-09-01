ORD — Gladys M. Gogan, 85, of Ord, and Tucson, Arizona, passed away Aug. 27, 2019.
Gladys (Kokes) Gogan was born on a farm on April 29, 1934, in Ord to the late Frank and Helen (Nevrkla) Kokes. Her father was killed when she was 13 and the family moved to town. She graduated from Ord High School in 1951.
After graduation, Gladys was employed at Ord High School where she met her husband, William Gogan. Gladys and Bill married on June 2, 1955, in Ord. She enjoyed being a stay at home mom. The family moved to Scottsbluff, Chandler, Arizona, and Lakewood, Colorado, before returning home to Ord.
While raising their 4 children, Gladys worked at Severson Accounting. She then became the executive director of the Ord Housing Authority until her retirement in 1991. She loved her elderly residents and families, arranging soup luncheons, covered dish dinners and holiday parties as well as overseeing the building of Rolling Hills Terrace. She was on the Nebraska State Board of Housing, serving as president.
Her awards include the BPW Heart of Gold Award, the Orville Stanton Memorial Award for service in NAHRO and the Good Samaritan Hospice Volunteer Award. She was past president of the Catholic Ladies Altar Society at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church and the American Legion Auxiliary. She was also awarded the KOLD-KGIN TV Sunshine Award for her talent in making kolaches. KHAS TV showed her making kolaches in “A Day In the Heartland” in 1995.
Gladys and Bill began spending winters in Chandler and Mesa, Arizona, in 1993, and Glady continued to live in Tucson after Bill passed away. For many years she baked kolaches and they hosted a “Valley County Coffee” in Mesa as well as hosted a neighborhood picnic in Ord for over 30 years.
Her greatest love was her family. She enjoyed babysitting the grandchildren, making kolaches and their favorite foods. “Nonny” so appreciated how caring her family was of her, with visits, phone calls and their love.
Those left to honor her memory include her son, Dr. Neal (Tracy) Gogan of Battle Creek, Mich; and two daughters, Jane Johnson of Salida, Colo., and Dr. Nancy (Tim) Beer of Tucson, Ariz; six grandchildren, Derek and Riley Johnson, Lindsay and Ben Gogan, Zoe and Alexander Beer; Godchild Nia McClure; and special neighbors Nolan, Nathan, Natalie and Nelson Woodward.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William Gogan; son, Bill Gogan; sisters, Gracie O’Connor and Garnie Dilla; brother, Kenneth Shibata; and nephew, Bobby O’Connor.
Gladys requested prayers and special memories be sent to her family. A private interment will be held.