SHELTON — Gerda Mayfield, 79, of Shelton died on June 7, 2020. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, private viewing and funeral services will be Thursday at Apfel Funeral Home in Wood River, with Derek Apfel, CFC, officiating.
Gerda was born Aug. 7, 1940, in Celle, Germany, to Jacob and Regina (Homberg) Meckling. She worked as a dental assistant in Germany before coming to the U.S. in 1966. She met her husband, Don Mayfield, at Johnson Lake and the two were married in September of 1969.
Together Gerda and Don had many adventures and travels — trips to Hawaii, Florida, Colorado, Arizona and many others. They spent many hours together fishing lakes all over Nebraska and Kansas.
Gerda was an avid hunter of both doves and deer. She took great pride in bagging more than others. In her earlier years, she was a great trap shooter. Gerda was a great cook, a fantastic caregiver and an overall hoot. She had a real passion and love for flowers and animals. She has raised and cared for many dogs, cats and birds.
She worked at Fonner Park for many years cashing out all the big winners at the $50 window. She also worked at both Wood River and Shelton hay mills as a truck driver. Gerda worked for Gangwish Farms in the summer during her later years.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Don Mayfield of Shelton; daughter, Sandra Mayfield of Council Bluffs, Iowa; two grandchildren, Jennifer (Tom) Garvey and Colin Blann; and three great-grandchildren, Justice, Henry and Charlotte.
She was preceded in death by her parents and six siblings.
