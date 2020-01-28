SHELTON — Geraldine “Gerry” G. Sorensen, 86, of Shelton passed peacefully Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Good Samaritan Society Skilled Care in Grand Island.
Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at the Shelton United Methodist Church, with Pastor Carla Gunn officiating. Inurnment will follow at the Shelton Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday at the Shelton United Methodist Church.
Gerry was born Oct. 18, 1933, in Kansas to Lyle and Madge (Hunt) George. She graduated from Alda High School in 1950.
On July 26, 1953, she was united in marriage to Robert Sorensen. They spent 66 years together and enjoyed life on their family farm near Shelton.
Geraldine was employed by Northwestern Bell for over 30 years. After retirement, she enjoyed several part-time jobs working with friends.
She found joy in playing the piano, listening to big band music, crocheting, gardening and hearing about her grandkids.
She enjoyed traveling all over the world. Some of her favorites were road tripping across Europe, riding to Aurora with friends, traveling to Hawaii and spending winters in Arizona.
She found pleasure in playing cards with friends, exploring family genealogy, going to Gabby Red Hats, Our Night Out extension club, reminiscing with the Telephone Pioneers and the United Methodist Women.
She will be remembered and missed for her delicious chocolate sheet cake and famous popcorn balls.
Now left to cherish her memory are her three children, Kent and Colette Sorensen of Grand Island, Boyd and Kim Sorensen of Kearney and Russ and Maura Hendrickson of Shelton; six grandchildren, Ryan Sorensen, Chuck Sorensen, Nick Sorensen, Gavin Hendrickson, Brayden Sorensen and Luryn Hendrickson; and seven great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert; brother, Kenneth George; and son, Mark Sorensen.
Online condolences maybe directed to the family at www.apfelfuneralhome.com.