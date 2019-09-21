BLAIR — Geraldine A. Berlie, 93, of Blair passed away Sept. 19, 2019, at Crowell Home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23, at Our Lady of Lourdes in Ravenna. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Rockville.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church in Blair with a Rosary beginning at 7.
Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul is in charge of arrangements.
Geraldine A. Berlie, daughter of Rensselaer and Christina Hewitt, was born on June 30, 1926, in Rockville and entered into rest on Sept. 19, 2019. She was the youngest of three children.
Geraldine married Lawrence Powers on Aug. 30, 1944. After Lawrence’s death, she married Loren (Mel) Berlie on Sept. 28, 1964. Geraldine and Mel owned the Poor Boy Shoe Shop in Boelus for 39 years. Additionally, for 35 years, they enjoyed being Mr. and Mrs. Santa Clause for the young and young at heart.
She was an Eucharistic minister at Rockville St. Mary’s and Our Lady of Lourdes in Ravenna. Geraldine was involved in the Grand Island Arch Diocese’s deanery and the American Legion Auxiliary. She volunteered for the election board, hospice and the VA Hospital.
In January 2009, they moved from Boelus to Blair. They were members of St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church, where Geraldine assisted with homebound Eucharistic ministry to nursing home residents.
Geraldine is survived by 11 children: Leonard (Patsy) Powers, James (Susan) Powers, Mary (Wayne) Flora, Larry Berlie, Esther (Roger) Adams, Linda (Delbert) Linden, Virginia (George) Burgess, Christina Powers, David (Nila) Powers, Charles (Sharon) Powers, Joan (Leonard) Jurek; 40 grandchildren, 83 great-grandchildren, and 11 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her two husbands, parents, two brothers, and five children.
Memorials may be directed to the family.