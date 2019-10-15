CENTRAL CITY — Gerald Joseph Jindra, 84, of Central City died at his home on Oct. 9, 2019.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Central City, with the Rev. David Fulton officiating.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, with a Rosary at 7 at the church. Burial will be in the Central City Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to Litzenberg Long Term Care in Central City. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.
Gerald was born May 30, 1935, to Frank and Mary (Crha) Jindra in Dwight, Nebraska. He grew up in the Dwight area and attended school at Butler County. The family moved to Central City in 1944, and Gerald graduated from Central City High School in 1954. He worked for Wesley Anderson and then entered the United States Army in 1958, serving in Germany. He was honorably discharged in 1960, and returned to Central City to farm with his father and brother, Francis.
Gerald retired in 1997 to care for his brother, Francis.
Gerald was a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. He volunteered at Litzenberg Long Term Care, where he won local and national volunteer awards. He traveled to New Orleans for the national award. He contributed to many community organizations and co-chaired the hospital drive.
Gerald enjoyed gardening, puzzles, antiquing, collecting ball caps and tractors. He made tractors out of old sewing machines. Gerald especially enjoyed attending live auctions.
He is survived by one sister, Dorothy Bogus of Farwell; one brother, Joseph Jindra of Tacoma, Wash.; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Francis; a brother-in-law, David Bogus; a sister-in-law, Bonnie Jindra; and a special friend, Thelma Herman.