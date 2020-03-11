KNOXVILLE, Iowa — Gerald R. “Jerry” Sobieszyk, 84, of Knoxville, Iowa, died Wednesday, March 4, 2020.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held Monday, March 9, at St. Mary’s Cathedral in Grand Island. Burial followed in the Grand Island City Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Seminarians Class of 2019-2020 at the Diocese of Davenport, Iowa.
Survivors include his sister, Kathy M. Dugger of Knoxville, Iowa; nieces, Cindy Ewoldt Wisner of San Diego, Calif., Sandy Ewoldt Coon of Knoxville, Iowa, and Jeanie Ewoldt Ball (Larry) of Knoxville, Iowa; nephew, Craig Sobieszyk (Leann); and many nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.
Bybee & Davis Funeral Home of Knoxville, Iowa, handled arrangements.