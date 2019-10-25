AURORA — Gerald “Jerry” Pohl, 80, of Aurora passed away on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at Memorial Hospital.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Monday at Messiah Lutheran Church in Aurora. The Rev. Sarah Ruch will officiate. Interment will be in the Aurora Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Higby-McQuiston Mortuary. Memorials may be made in care of the family to designate at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.
Gerald Lee Pohl, son of Carl Julius and Bernice Augusta (Dadey) Pohl, was born at Olpe, Kan., on Jan. 21, 1939, and passed away at Aurora on Oct. 24, 2019, at the age of 80.
When he was 4 years old, the family moved to Phillips, where he attended school and graduated from Phillips High School. Jerry helped a family member farm and worked at Red & White Grocery Store for 13 years.
On March 9, 1970, he was united in marriage to Patricia May Zade at Aurora. They had four children, Kim, Kristi, Troy and Michael. Jerry went to work at Century Manufacturing as a drill press operator and was there for 25 years.
Jerry played fast pitch softball and later was an umpire for Legion baseball. He volunteered for Meals on Wheels and at the thrift store. He liked to go fishing, but Jerry loved spending time with and enjoying his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Patricia of Aurora; three children, Kim Jackson of Harvard, Kristi (Rod) Perry of Aurora and Troy (Christy) Pohl of Bennington; nine grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his two sisters, Connie (Lonnie) Larkin of Osceola and Carol Kaiser of Grand Island, and other relatives and close friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Michael Pohl; brothers, Don and Dennis Pohl, infant brother, Daryl; and sister, Deloris Pohl.