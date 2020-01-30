PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — Gerald “Jake” Lee Mensik, 79, of Port Charlotte, Fla., passed away at home with his wife, Sandy, by his side.
There will be a graveside service by All Faiths Funeral Home for the family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Stuhr Museum of Grand Island or Tidewell Hospice.
Jake was born in 1940 in Linwood to Elmer and Marietta (Downey) Mensik. He grew up in North Bend. His family moved to Grand Island in 1950 to a farm southwest of town. They then moved to town in 1956 and Jake graduated Senior High in 1958.
He met his wife, Sandy (Nelson) Mensik, in 1957, and they were married 59 years.
Jake was employed at Speltz Lumber Company before going to work at Chief Industries in 1962. The family moved in 1967 to Rensselaer, Ind., where Jake was general manager of Chief’s new manufacturing plant. In 1977, they moved back to Grand Island, where he worked for Chief International.
Jake retired in 2002. They spent winters in Florida and moved to Port Charlotte, Fla., in 2012. Jake wanted to wear shorts all year and ride his bicycle every day.
He enjoyed golfing with his family, especially with his boys and grandkids. Jake helped Don Kruse with the younger 3-hole golfers at the Grand Island municipal course for several years. Jake also managed a 9-hole golf course for a few years. He had a JM Couples Invitational Tournament for 10 years, with friends coming from Indiana, Kansas and Colorado.
Jake and Sandy enjoyed traveling by car and geocaching in many states and Canada. Jake belonged to Port Charlotte United Methodist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Sandy Mensik; sons, Brad (Steph Turner) Mensik of Lincoln and Darin (Brenda Voss) Mensik of Denton; grandchildren, Shandah (Steve) Malina of North Bend, Meagan (Brian) Copley of Lexington, Kaylee (Brady) Tolle and Jake Mensik of Lincoln, and Nate Mensik of Denton; and great-grandchildren, Beckham Copley of Lexington, and Carter, Wyatt and Sawyer Malina of North Bend.
Jake was preceded in death by two brothers, Bob (Karen) Mensik of Washington and Dick (Karolyn) Mensik of Colorado.
Arrangements are by Kays-Ponger & Uselton Funeral Home in Port Charlotte, Fla. Please visit www.kayspongerpc.com to leave condolences and memories for the Mensik family.