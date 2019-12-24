ELBA — Gerald Lee Gydesen, 70, of Elba passed away on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 30, at the United Methodist Church in Scotia. Pastor Bonnie Brock will officiate. Burial will be in the Mount Hope Cemetery at Scotia. Military Honors will be presented at the graveside.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the Scotia United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Family’s Choice. Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

To send flowers to the family of Gerald Gydesen, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our Daily Obituaries Email:

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Service information

Dec 30
Memorial Service
Monday, December 30, 2019
10:00AM
Scotia United Methodist Church
11th & Greeley Street
Scotia, NE 68875
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Gerald's Memorial Service begins.

Tags