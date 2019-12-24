ELBA — Gerald Lee Gydesen, 70, of Elba passed away on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 30, at the United Methodist Church in Scotia. Pastor Bonnie Brock will officiate. Burial will be in the Mount Hope Cemetery at Scotia. Military Honors will be presented at the graveside.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the Scotia United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Family’s Choice. Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.