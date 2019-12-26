Gerald Gydesen, 70

ELBA — Gerald Lee Gydesen, 70, of Elba passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island.
Funeral Services will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at the United Methodist Church in Scotia. Pastor Bonnie Brock will officiate. Burial will be in the Mount Hope Cemetery at Scotia. Military Honors will be presented by Reuben Beck American Legion Post #150 and Nebraska Military Funeral Honors. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the Scotia United Methodist Church. Gerald Lee Gydesen was born May 30, 1949, at North Loup to Fred and Elise (Ropeke) Gydesen. He was raised in Greeley County where he attended country school and graduated from Scotia High School in 1967.
As a young man, Gerald worked for various farmers including Gregory Farms. In the spring of 1969, he was drafted into the United States Army. Gerald served in Vietnam and received a Purple Heart. He was honorably discharged in February of 1971.
Gerald was married to Rowena Wajda in June of 1972. To this union three daughters were born, Leah, Kare and Jenise.
Gerald made his home in Ord from 1971 to 1995 while he worked at Cass Construction, Jim Steward Feedlot, COOP and the Duane Lange Farm. In 1995, he moved to Dannebrog and then built his home in Elba. At the time of his passing, Gerald was a maintainer operator for the Howard County Department of Roads.
Gerald was a member of the Dannebrog American Legion. He was a loyal supporter of many Veterans’ projects including the Paralyzed Veterans of American.
Gerald enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodwork and collecting antiques. He spent much of his time attending his grandkid’s events and going out to eat with his family and friends.
Survivors include his three daughters and two sons-in-law, Leah and Quentin Kolar, Kare and Cory Wolinski and Jenise Graves all of Elba; seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild; a brother and sister-in-law, Orville and Yvonne Gydesen of Aurora; a sister, Darlene Petersen of Wolbach; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, LeRoy and Duane Gydesen; and two sisters, Lorena Weverka and Eloris Negley.
In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the Family’s Choice. Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.