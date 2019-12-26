Gerald Gleason, 89

LINCOLN — Gerald M. Gleason, 89, of Lincoln, formerly of Central City, died Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Lincoln. Funeral Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at Fairview United Methodist Church in Central City with Pastor Gordon Paulsen officiating. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at Solt-Wagner Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Central City Cemetery.
Gerald Marvin was born Jan. 19, 1930, to Ernest B. and Ella (Langston) Gleason in rural Merrick County. Gerald grew up in Merrick County and graduated from Central City High School in 1947. He was united in marriage to Delores L. Rawlings on May 20, 1951.
Gerald joined the United States Army and served his country from December of 1951 until November of 1953. Gerald and Delores made their home north of Central City and in Archer where they farmed until 1998, when they retired and moved into Central City. In 2012, the couple moved to Lincoln.
Gerald was a 70-plus-year member of Fairview United Methodist Church, 50-year member of Lone Tree Lodge No. 36 and a 50-year member of the Order of Eastern Star No. 200. Gerald was also a dedicated blood donor and over his lifetime donated more than 17 gallons.
He is survived by his five daughters, Kathleen and Yurij Holowinsky of Maryville, Tenn, Donna and Michael Kersjes of Wyoming, Mich., Sandra Gleason of Lincoln, Karolee Gleason of Norfolk and Robin and Tim Pulver of Lincoln; his twin sister, Geraldine Kaiser; sisters-in-law, Leota Baird, Arlene and Wayne Kirk and Joyce Rawlings; brothers-in-law, John Oren Rawlings and Cecil and Pam Rawlings; three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Delores; his parents; brother, Harold and Alma Gleason; sisters, Marjorie Gleason, Dorothy and Harold Ferguson, Erma and Dean Kyes, Audrey and Vernon Smith and brother-in-law, Roy Kaiser.
Memorials are suggested to Fairview United Methodist Church, Central City Masonic Lodge and Easter Star and the Parkinson’s Association. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.