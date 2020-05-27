SARGENT — Georgia Lela Brock Clark Kuklish was born May 23, 1927, in a sod house near Ovitt, Loup County, to George H. and Lela M (Hennings) Brock.
She died Monday, May 25, 2020, at Community Memorial Health Center in Burwell, at the age of 93 years and 2 days.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. on Friday at Mount Hope Cemetery at Sargent, with Pastor Marty Robbins officiating. Burial will be in Mount Hope Cemetery.
A visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. on Thursday at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow. Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements. Words of encouragement or remembrance may be left at www.govierbrothers.com.
Georgia married Gale Clark on Nov. 29, 1944, in Burwell. Gale passed away on March 6, 1982. Georgia married Lumire Kuklish on Feb. 4, 1984, in Sargent. Lumire passed away on Sept. 30, 2008.
Georgia is survived by her children, Donna (Deno) Phillips of Greenbrier, Ariz., Danny (Sharla) Clark of Sargent, Janie (Tim) Divine of Sargent and Dale Clark of Loup City; 13 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.
Georgia was preceded in death by her parents; both husbands; her siblings, John, Mary Thelma, William and Dorothy, and their spouses; and a great-grandson, Kaid Stout.