AURORA — Georgene Elge, 87, of Aurora passed away Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at Country House in Grand Island.
Funeral services were held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 14, at Monroe Evangelical Free Church north of Murphy. The Revs. Doug Willey and Bob Gannon will officiate. Interment will be in Monroe Evangelical Free Church Cemetery.
Memorials may be made in care of the family to designate at a later date. Condolences may be emailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.
Georgene May Elge, the daughter of George and May (Hefty) Risden, was born on her family farm near Stockham, Aug. 31, 1932, and passed away surrounded by family in Grand Island on Dec. 9, 2019, at the age of 87.
She grew up and attended a one-room country school house in Hamilton County and graduated from Aurora High School in 1950. She took correspondence courses for Normal School Training and also attended Kearney State College and Nebraska Central College in Central City for her teaching certification. Georgene then taught in several rural one-room schools throughout Hamilton County, including Mount Hope west of Giltner.
Georgene met Irving Oscar Elge at Jensen Skate Park in Aurora and they were soon married on June 4, 1954. They raised four sons — Dennis, Kevin, Bruce and Terry — on the family farm northwest of Aurora. Irving and Georgene moved to Aurora in 1989, and enjoyed town life together until Irving passed away on Jan. 7, 2001.
She was a member and very involved at Monroe Evangelical Free Church, where she taught Sunday School and was a Bible School leader. She was active in WMS and volunteered in White Cross.
Georgene loved decorating for the holiday seasons, especially Christmas, and enjoyed painting classes, making crafts, tatting and crocheting. She was quick-witted, solved riddles and crossword puzzles, told jokes and loved guessing Wheel of Fortune puzzles. She could quote many poems and old nursery rhymes without missing a line. She was very fashionable, loved Hallmark channel and playing the piano, and enjoyed being on a bowling league for many years. She knew an extensive list of birthdays and anniversaries of family, friends and acquaintances by memory.
Georgene’s passion in life was her family. She cherished her sons, daughters-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved going to as many of their events as possible, and enjoyed celebrating their birthdays and achievements. She never missed calling to wish a happy birthday to each one, even in the final month she was here.
Georgene attended a tent meeting near Stockham and found Jesus Christ as her Saviour at 8 years of age. She knew that she would someday spend eternity with Him. She prayed often that everyone in her family would come to know Jesus and the Gospel Message she chose to believe in that tent. He was her Blessed Assurance to Salvation.
Survivors include her four sons, Dennis (Kelly) and Kevin, both of rural Aurora, Bruce of Livermore, Calif., and Terry (Kelly) of rural Aurora; 11 grandchildren, Lucy (Tyler) Graham, Levi Elge, Casey (Rhiannon) Svitak, Justin (Shanael) Elge, David (Kaylyn) Elge, Kristin Elge, Jennifer (Sam) Akinleye, Meagan (Tyler) Dees, Shelby (Mike) Swanson, Isaac Elge and Jaydon Elge; and 14 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Darwin Risden of Grand Island; and sister, Ruth Stahlnecker of Hudsonville, Mich.; brother-in-law, Larry Sene of Warren, Ore.; two sisters-in-law, Mrs. Anna Marie Moore and Mrs. Lois Paschke; and many other relatives and friends.
Georgene was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and three sisters, Betty Lewis, Marlene Fredrickson and Judy Sene.