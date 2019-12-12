Georgene Elge, 87

AURORA — Georgene Elge, 87, of Aurora passed away Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at Country House in Grand Island.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 14, at Monroe Evangelical Free Church north of Murphy. The Revs. Doug Willey and Bob Gannon will officiate. Interment will be in Monroe Evangelical Free Church Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5 to p.m., Friday at Higby-McQuiston Mortuary in Aurora.

Memorials may be made in care of the family to designate at a later date. Condolences may be emailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.

Sign up for our Daily Obituaries Email:

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.