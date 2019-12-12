George Dobish, 78

RAVENNA — George L. Dobish, 78, of Ravenna passed away Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at Kearney Regional Medical Center in Kearney.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Ravenna. Interment will follow in Highland Park Cemetery at Ravenna.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the church.
George was born on June 28, 1941, in Buffalo County to James and Mary (Pokorney) Dobish. George attended grade school at Rural School District 70 in Buffalo County, later attending and graduating from Ravenna High School in 1959.
On June 8, 1960, George married his high school sweetheart, Elaine Axmann, at Grace Lutheran Church in Pleasanton and their union was blessed with three sons: Michael, William and Douglas.
The family continued their membership at Grace Lutheran until the early 1970s, when they joined Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Ravenna. George remained an active member the remainder of his life, serving on multiple committees and boards through the years. George was also an active member of the community, serving as a 4-H club leader for many years and also serving on the Ravenna School Board.
George had many passions in life, but the two dearest to his heart were farming and fishing.
George’s love of farming took him down the path of a lifetime of farming. Farming made him feel like a steward of the land and he loved to grow things. This, in later years, turned into a very large garden and apple orchard that he was very proud of. George served for many years on various boards on the Kearney Farmers Market and was instrumental in founding and starting the Ravenna farmers market. George’s love of growing things continued even into retirement and, after multiple health conditions, he continued to raise produce for his family and friends.
George also loved to fish, even if it was just a quick hour trip to the creek to try to catch a few catfish in the spring, or going camping and spending a week straight fishing. Even if the catching was minimal, he could always find someone to visit with. George was well-known for his carp dough balls and his catfish stink bait.
George will be remembered for his smile, his laughter and always having a story to share. Even in his struggles the last years with multiple heart surgeries and bouts with cancer, George’s faith and attitude remained strong and guided him through many hard days of recovery.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Elaine Dobish of Ravenna; three sons, Michael Dobish of Ravenna, William (Candy) Dobish of Attalla, Ala., and Douglas Dobish of Ravenna; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; his sister, Helen Duncan of Kearney; along with many friends, neighbors and acquaintances.
George was preceded in death by parents, James and Mary Dobish; grandparents, Mike and Mary Dobish and Charles and Sophia Pokorney; brother-in-Law, Glen Duncan; and many aunts and uncles on both sides of the family.
Memorials are suggested to the Bethlehem Lutheran Church to be designated in the future toward youth Christian education programs. Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com. Services are entrusted to O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.