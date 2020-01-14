ORD — Geneva D. Edghill, 96, of Ord passed away on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at the CHI St. Francis Medical Center in Grand Island.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday at the Ord First United Methodist Church. The Rev. Stefanie Hayes will officiate. Burial will be in the Ord City Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Friday at the church. Memorials are suggested to the Ord First United Methodist Church, American Diabetes Association or the Ord VFW and American Legion Auxiliary. Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Geneva Darlene was born Oct. 5, 1923, on the family farm in Greeley County, to George and Zena (Sautter) Barnes. She received her education at Fish Creek School and graduated from Scotia High School in 1942.
Following high school Geneva moved to Grand Island where she worked at the ordnance plant assembling bombs. While working at the plant, she met Ardith “Bob” Edghill and the couple was married on August 20, 1945, at Neligh. They made their home in Ord where they spent their entire married life.
In 1953, the couple began their family business, “Edghill Motors.” Geneva worked alongside her husband, Bob, until his passing in August of 1991. She continued to work until her retirement in November of 2013.
Geneva also babysat for her grandchildren and was a foster parent for a young girl for 10 years.
Geneva was a member of the Ord First United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women and the American Legion Auxiliary for over 49 years. While the kids were young, she was a 4-H and Boy Scout leader.
Geneva loved to crochet and quilt. Her grandchildren were blessed to receive her special quilts. She will be remembered by her homemade cinnamon rolls, bread and peanut brittle. She also enjoyed gardening and canning; especially apricots from her tree. Geneva cared for her own yard and mowed until the age of 90.
Geneva and Bob spent summers at their Lake Ericson cabin until 1991 and enjoyed fishing and camping in Arizona and Canada and yearly trips to Minnesota.
Survivors include a son and daughter-in-law, Alan and Jana Edghill, a daughter and son-in-law, Leann and Dale Beran, and a daughter-in-law, Crystal Edghill, all of Ord; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Deloris Thompson of Ord, Mildred Otto and Donna Voyek, both of Kearney; two sisters-in-law, Thelma Barnes of Grand Island and Rita Tolen of Ord; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bob; a son, Donald; four brothers, Louis, Virgil, Verlon and George Barnes; and a sister, Lorna Mae Winter.