ORD — Geneva D. Edghill, 96, of Ord passed away on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at the Ord First United Methodist Church. The Rev. Stefanie Hayes will officiate. Burial will be in the Ord City Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Friday at the church. Memorials are suggested to the Ord First United Methodist Church, American Diabetes Association or the Ord VFW and American Legion Auxiliary. Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
