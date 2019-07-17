Eugene “Gene” Williams, 90, of Grand Island died on Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Lakeview Care and Rehabilitation Center in Grand Island.
A graveside service will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. on Friday at Mount Hope Cemetery near Scotia.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island. Memorials are suggested to the Salvation Army.
Gene was born on Sept. 19, 1928, to Harry and Maude (Stam) Williams on the family farm located near Horace. He attended Glendale School, graduating from eighth grade. He attended Greeley and Ord High Schools, graduating in May 19, 1946. Gene and family moved to Burwell and operated various businesses. In 1960, Gene moved to Grand Island. He invested in rental properties and worked in purchasing, rehabilitating and selling older homes.
Gene married Burnadine Deuel on Nov. 14, 1970.
Gene is survived by stepdaughters, Kathy (Gary) Mueller of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Carol (Clay) Boop of Phoenix, Ariz.; brother and sister-in-law, Gary and Judy Deuel Tank; brother-in-law, Leonard Sloan of Grand Island; sister-in-law, Eunice Deuel of Norfolk; and cousins, Jerome Stam of Lincoln, Roy (Anita) Stam of Scotia, Sylvia (Stam) Fowler of Arcadia, Harvey (Else) Claussen of Portland, Ore., JoAnn (Timmons) Meinke of Grand Island and Lois (Timmons) Graff of Greeley.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Maude Williams; wife, Bernadine; stepdaughter, Karla Phenning; and stepson, James Warner.
