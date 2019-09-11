Gene Raymond Scarborough, 81, of Grand Island passed away on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019.
Memorial service and celebration of Gene’s life will be at 11 a.m. Friday at All Faiths Funeral Home. Family burial of ashes will be in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Gene was born Jan. 5, 1938, in Grand Island, the son of Joseph and Berniece (Jensen) Scarborough. He lived in many places all over Nebraska while growing up, but graduated from Grand Island Senior High, class of 1955.
On June 13, 1955, he married his high-school sweetheart, Carmella Geist, in Yankton, S.D.
For 22 years, Gene was with the City of Grand Island Fire Department, attaining the rank of Captain and retiring as Fire Marshal. He then worked for the Hall County Regional Airport as Fire Control and Maintenance, before going to work for the Hall County Highway Department as Assistant Building Inspector and Traffic Sign Supervisor for 28 years.
He and Carmella had made numerous trips to Branson, Mo., meeting entertainers and wonderful people and loving every minute of it. Gene enjoyed old westerns, played a mean game of pitch and was a “coffeeholic.” He loved the sunshine and was known to “bake in the sun.”
Those who will cherish his memory include his wife of 64 years, Carmella; children, Dan (Patty) Scarborough of Geneva, Mark (Kris) Scarborough of Lenexa, Kan., and Lisa (Kevin) Harris of Grand Island; six grandsons, Andy Scarborough, Tim Scarborough, Brett (Libby) Scarborough, Brian (Andrea) Scarborough, Wes Harris and Wade Harris; and six great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and an infant sister, Connie DeVee.
The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to the staff and residents of Edgewood Vista for the care and friendship that was offered to Gene.
The family suggests memorials be designated to Edgewood Vista.
Online remembrances may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.