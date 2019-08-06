Gaylord Schade, 94

HASTINGS — Gaylord H. Schade, 94, of Hastings died Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, at the Loup Fork Cemetery near Boelus.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date. Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul is in charge of arrangements.
Gaylord was born April 5, 1925, in rural Farwell to Herman and Clara (Carstens) Schade. He grew up in Farwell and attended District #47 School and graduated from Boelus High School in 1944. He was united in marriage to Miriam Petersen on April 14, 1951, in Grand Island. The couple farmed near Farwell until 1984, when they moved to Wood River where he worked for the turkey plant in Gibbon for six years. He retired in 1991. In July 1997, Gaylord and Miriam moved to the Good Samaritan Village in Hastings.
He was of the Lutheran faith and was a member of the Eagles Club. His hobbies included hunting, fishing, and gardening. He also enjoyed playing cards with his neighbors. His greatest enjoyment in life was being with his family, especially his grandkids!
Survivors include two daughters and sons-in-law, Leona and Gerald Koker of Arcadia and Gloria and Jeff Farber of Hastings; three sons and a daughter-in-law, Phillip Schade and Mitchell Schade of Hastings, and Clifton and Shelley Schade of Hastings; numerous grandchildren, step-grandchildren, great-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.
Gaylord was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Miriam; two brothers, Walter Schade and Raymond Schade; and a great-grandchild, Ashlyn Myer.
