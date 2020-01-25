Gayle S. Binfield, 86, of Grand Island died Jan. 23, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Society in Grand Island.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at Christ Lutheran Church of rural Juniata with pastor Paul Duffy officiating. Interment will be in the Concordia Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 26, at the Christ Lutheran Church of rural Juniata. Memorials are suggested to the Concordia Cemetery or the Rosedale Cemetery.
He was born on March 24, 1933, at Hastings to Sydney and Ruth (Anderson) Binfield. He grew up in the Rosedale community on the family farm and received his education from Doniphan High School.
Corporal Gayle Binfield served in the U.S. Army in the early 1950s as an engineer attached to the Air Force. He completed basic training at Ft. Leonard Wood, Mo; was stationed at Fort Wolters, Texas, and his unit deployed to Greenland to build the U.S. Air Force Base at Thule, completed in 1953. He was honorably discharged in 1961.
He was united in marriage to Eleanor Lambrecht on Dec. 30, 1954, at Wood River. After marrying, the couple lived in the Rosedale community where he worked on the family farm. The couple enjoyed many years together until Eleanor passed away on Feb. 6, 1981. Gayle then remarried to Donna Reiners in August of 1982.
He was baptized May 14, 1933, at the Rosedale Methodist Church where he became a member until he married Eleanor when he became a member of the Grace Lutheran Church in Wood River and later a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Juniata.
He is survived by his children, Jeff (Pam) Binfield of Wood River, Debra (Doug) Ablott of Inland, Brad (Jenny) Binfield of Topeka, Kan., Mike (Barb) of Doniphan, Mitch (Sharon) Binfield of Grand Island, and Kelly Binfield of Elgin, Texas; brother-in-law, Eldon Lambrecht of Loup City; sisters-in-law: Marie Binfield of Morrison, Colo., Judy Rainforth of Waterloo, Charlann Lambrecht of Grand Island and Carolyn (Jim) McCurry of Kearney; grandchildren, Miranda (Nate) Brabec, Lana (Lloyd) McIntyre, Seth Binfield, Sean (Jess) Ablott, Eric (Charlotte) Ablott, Erin (Jed) Kautz, Jill ( Chris) Souchek, Sarah (Chuck) Kirmse, Jordan (Cari) Binfield, Ashley (Nick) Papke, Steven Smaha, and Marc (Laken) Smaha; 24 great-grandchildren; stepchildren, Greg (Janice) Reiners of Doniphan, Dave Reiners of Hastings, Joel Reiners of Juniata and Robin Reiners of Sonoma, Calif; and six stepgrandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife; brother, Glenn; grandson, Jake; brothers-in-law, Leonard, Clinton and Vic Lambrecht.