ST. GEORGE, Utah — Gaye-Leene Hadwick, 73, passed away April 4, 2020, at Dixie Regional Medical Center in St. George, Utah, due to complications with liver cancer.
Gaye-Leene was cremated and will be interred with John when the time comes and they will be placed in Fort McPherson National Cemetery at Maxwell.
Gaye-Leene was born Dec. 30, 1946, in Grand Island to Alberta “Bobbi” and Gayle Pitchler. She graduated from Grand Island Senior High and then attended Nebraska Wesleyan University in Lincoln. She married her soulmate, John Hadwick, on Dec. 20, 1969.
While John was in the military they lived in Germany and Maryland, and then settled down in Grand Island, where they raised their two children, Shane and Mindy. Gaye-Leene retired as a photo lab technician at Skagway in 2007, and she and John moved to St George, Utah.
Gaye-Leene loved photography and gardening, and especially spending time with her family. She also enjoyed going to the casinos in Mesquite, Nev., and exploring the many national parks in the Southwest. She was a kind and loving person who was like a sister to her many brothers- and sisters-in-law.
Gaye-Leene is survived by her husband; a son and daughter-in-law, Shane and Amanda Hadwick; a daughter and son-in-law, Mindy and Sy Mares; four grandkids, Christian, Reagan, Danyka and Kole; four nephews, Eric Hutsell, David Welch, Christopher Mohr and Greg Hadwick; two nieces, Theresa Stanley and Erika Mohr; and several brothers- and sisters-in-law.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Vicky Wheeler.