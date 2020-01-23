Gary Frank Voecks, 82, of Grand Island, died on Jan. 20, 2020, at CHI Health in Grand Island.
There will be no services as Gary wished to be cremated and buried in a private family service. All Faiths Funeral Home is serving the family.
Gary was born in Creston on June 12, 1937, to Herbert and Leona Voecks.
He went to school in Madison, and graduated from Madison High. He went into the Army in July of 1955, and was discharged in July 1957. He earned an associate’s degree from Reedley College in Reedley, Calif.
In 1957, he moved to California living in the Fresno Valley and then the Bay Area where he met and married Judith. It was there where their daughters were born.
Gary worked for the County of Santa Clara for 15 years before moving his family to Grand Island where he engaged in real estate in the early 1980s. He then went to work for Video Kingdom for 26 years before retiring in 2008.
Gary was a member of Peace Lutheran Church in Grand Island. He enjoyed building puzzles, reading, and loved playing pool.
Gary is survived by his wife Judith (Ledesma) Voecks; two daughters, Lisa (Lewie) Crouch and Tara (James) Eastwood; grandson, Nathan Eastwood; his sister, Lois Theasmeyer of Colorado; four nieces and one nephew.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Leona Voecks.
Online remembrances may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.