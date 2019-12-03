Gary Spotanski, 71, of Grand Island passed away on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island after a lengthy battle WITH lung disease tied to his time serving on the U.S.S. Enterprise during the Vietnam War.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Trinity Lutheran Church, 212 W. 12th St., with Pastor Adam Snoberger officiating. Burial with Military Honors will be in the Grand Island Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island, 1123 W. Second St.
Gary was born on Jan. 29, 1948, in Loup City to Stanley and Helen (Karslon) Spotanski. He graduated from Loup City High School in 1966 and then attended Kearney State College (now University of Nebraska at Kearney). He enlisted and served four years in the United States Navy, traveling the globe, spending time in Brazil, the Philippines and Hawaii, among other locations. Upon discharge from the Navy, he returned to school for a short time and later completed his Bachelor’s degree through Bellevue University.
He married Paula (Paulson) Spotanski on Jan. 25, 1975, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Grand Island, where they lived and raised their children (Kerry and Mark). Gary had a long career in purchasing/procurement, working for Chief Industries, Chief Automotive, and retiring from TMC, Inc. During his entire career, he was very active with the National Purchasing Association.
He was an avid golfer, enjoyed fishing trips with his friends and loved all Husker athletics. Time spent traveling with his family, especially to Florida, and watching his grandchildren’s sports was extremely important to him.
Gary devoted years of impactful service to Trinity Lutheran Church, serving as both President of the Congregation and Foundation, on numerous committees, and 40+ years as an Usher. Memorials are suggested to support the Trinity Lutheran Church Foundation.
He is survived by his wife, Paula Spotanski; son, Mark Spotanski; daughter, Kerry Hatzenbuehler and her husband, Todd Hatzenbuehler; and grandchildren, Grant and Ethan. He is also survived by his sisters and brother, Geri Wissing (Norman), Norma Janulewicz (Paul), and Richard Spotanski (Pat).
Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Stanley and Helen Spotanski, and parents-in-law, Ivan and Marjorie (Ernst) Paulson.
