ST. PAUL — Gary “Ron” R. Christensen, Jr., 61, of St. Paul died on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at Howard County Medical Center in St. Paul.
Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in is in charge of arrangements. More details will follow.
ST. PAUL — Gary “Ron” R. Christensen, Jr., 61, of St. Paul died on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at Howard County Medical Center in St. Paul.
Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in is in charge of arrangements. More details will follow.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.