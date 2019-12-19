ST. PAUL — Gary “Ron” Rondell Christensen Jr., 61, of St. Paul passed away Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at the Howard County Medical Center in St. Paul.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul. Pastor Steve Neal will be officiating. Interment will be in the Dannevirke Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family to be designated to Wounded Warriors or Families of Fallen Veterans.
Gary was born Sept. 11, 1958, at Ord, to Gary R. and Kathleen (Panowicz) Christensen. They lived on the farm until Ron was 16 when they moved to Elba. He graduated from Elba High School in 1976. He joined the U.S. Navy shortly after graduating, serving 1976-1980. He was on the USS Enterprise Aircraft Carrier as a flight crew mechanic.
After his discharge, he worked in construction and maintenance until a back injury occurred. For the past 19 years he helped take care of his nieces and nephews.
Ron enjoyed playing cards, reading and building model ships.
Those left to cherish his memory include his brothers, Martin (Stacy) Christensen of Kearney, Craig (Michelle) Christensen of Austin, Texas, and Kevin Christensen of Kearney; sisters, Deb Lewis of Lincoln, Janet (Chuck) Dixson of St. Paul, Julie (Harold) Haferman of Blue Hill, Sherry (Tim) Montey of Juniata, Dawn Christensen and Brandi Christensen, both of Hastings; 22 nieces and nephews and 26 great-nieces and great-nephews.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents, Raymond and Vivian Panowicz, Albert Christensen and Noreen Christensen-Jensen.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.jacobsengreenway.com