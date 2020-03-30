DONIPHAN — Gary L. Hedman, 76, of Doniphan died Thursday, March 26, 2020, at United Regional Health Care in Wichita Falls, Texas.
Private family graveside service will be in the Cedarview Cemetery near Doniphan on Wednesday. A celebration of Gary’s life will be held at a later date.
In accordance with the CDC, to accommodate 10-person limit, visitation hours have been extended from 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at All Faiths Funeral Home. Friends may sign the guest bookand pay their respects during this time. Gary’s family will not be in attendance. If you so choose, All Faiths Funeral Home can sign the guest book on your behalf. Memorials are suggested to the Nebraska Rod and Customs Association Scholarship Fund.
Gary was born on June 8, 1943, at Manhattan, Kan., the son of Lawrence and Lois (Meyer) Hedman. He graduated from high school in Manhattan and received his bachelor’s degree from Kansas State University. While in college, he served in the Kansas National Guard.
Gary served as credit manager for Kansas Power and Light in Topeka, Kan.
On March 24, 1973 he was united in marriage to Deanna Casebeer. They moved to Wichita, where Gary was human resources manager for Boeing Aircraft.
His career led them to Grand Island where Gary worked for Southern Power. He began as an assistant manager and retired as CEO-President following 38 years of service in March 2012.
Gary was active on several community boards, including Third City Sertoma for 20 years, Lockland Country Club board of directors, Heartland United Way board of directors, the Goodwill board of directors, Equitable Bank board of directors and served as president of the Nebraska Rod and Customs Association (NRCA).
He loved restoring old cars in his man-cave, golfing and hunting.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 47 years, Deanna; his son, Travis (Trisha) Hedman of Grand Island; and three grandchildren, Tyler, Tatum and Tristyn.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Ron Hedman.