RAVENNA — Gary R. Jordan, 78, of Ravenna, died Sunday, April 19, 2020, at the Ravenna Good Samaritan Society.
Memorial services will be at a later date with inurnment in the Axtell Cemetery. Rasmussen Funeral Home in Ravenna is assisting the family.
Gary Ray Jordan was born Dec. 28, 1941, in Missouri to Ira and Clara (Walrath) Jordan. He grew up in Hebron and attended school there.
He married Effie Carol Claypool on March 12, 1962, in Hastings. The couple made their home in Gladstone, where he was employed by Bauer Farms. He later lived in Kearney and was employed by Whitney Sand and Gravel.
Gary loved being on a farm and driving trucks. When he was at home he enjoyed spending time with his grandkids. Austin, Dalton, and Cheyenne.
Survivors include his son, Richard K. Jordan and his fiancé, Teresa K. Olexo of Ravenna; three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a brother, Billy Larkin.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Karen Lynn Jordan; brother, Irvin Larkins; and sisters, Dorothy White, Donna Wilhelms, Kathryn Dixon, JoAnn Hyiatt and Jean Oneilus.