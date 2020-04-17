CENTRAL CITY — Gary E. Jones, 79, of Central City passed away Monday, April 13, 2020, at home, surrounded by his loving family.
A private family service will be held and, due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a formal service will be held for family and friends at the First Christian Church in Central City at a later date, along with military honors. Memorials are suggested to the family.
Gary was born June 5, 1940, to Wilbur and Clover (Fowler) Jones on the family farm near Hordville. He attended Central City High School, graduating in 1958. In December that year he enlisted in the United States Air Force.
On March 13, 1960, he was united in marriage to Sharon K. Howe in Hordville at the First Baptist Church, where he was a member. They made their first home in Roswell, N.M., where Gary worked as an Air Policeman and K-9 handler. Gary received an honorable discharge in 1961 and they moved to Lincoln, where Gary attended Lincoln Barber College. Upon completion of his training, they moved back to Central City, where he began a partnership in barbering with Dick Monson.
Realizing he wanted to return to law enforcement, Gary moved his family to Loveland, Colo., where he attended the Colorado Law Enforcement Academy and worked briefly with the Loveland Police Department. Moving back to Nebraska, the family moved to Clay Center, where he worked as a barber and a sheriff’s deputy. He was dubbed the “Barbershop Cop.”
Gary attended and graduated from the Nebraska Law Enforcement Academy. He also served as chairman on the Clay County Highway Safety Commission and was instrumental in bringing the Jaws of Life to Clay County. Gary was elected and served as Sheriff of Clay County until he left law enforcement. The family then moved back home to Central City, where Gary opened Gary’s Barbershop and worked until his retirement. He received state recognition for 50 years of barbering.
Gary was a member of the Nebraska Sheriff’s Association, Clay County Civil Defense and American Legion Post 6. He was also a member of the Clay Center Fire Department, earning a certificate as an EMT, and the Central City Volunteer Fire Department, where he earned certification as a scuba diver helping with rescue and retrieval. Gary was a hunter’s safety instructor, and a past Central City councilman.
Gary enjoyed the outdoors and spent his time hunting, fishing, golfing and taking family on camping trips. He also enjoyed his dogs, collecting coins, bowling, coffee with the boys at Waffles N More, and was a skilled craftsman. Gary had a great sense of humor that will be missed by all. His greatest love was spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 60 years, Sharon of Central City; daughters, Lisa Dickinson-Welsh and Lani (Stacey) Sawyers, all of Central City; grandchildren, Amanda (Cephas) Catraye of Omaha, Joshua (LeAndra) Dickinson of Hallam, Jeremiah Dickinson and Brooke Sawyers, both of Lincoln; great-grandchildren, Cephas “Aziel” Catraye and Aden Dickinson; his sister, Karen (Bruce) Jensen of Montrose, Colo.; sister-in-law, Linda Jones of Central City; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents and his brother, Gerald.