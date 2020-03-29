DONIPHAN — Gary L. Hedman, 76, of Doniphan died Thursday, March 26, 2020, at United Regional Health Care in Wichita Falls, Texas.
Private family graveside service will be in the Cedarview Cemetery near Doniphan on Wednesday. A celebration of Gary’s life will be held at a later date.
In accordance with the CDC, to accommodate the 10-person limit, visitation hours have been extended to 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at All Faiths Funeral Home. Friends may sign the guest book and pay their respects during this time. Gary’s family will not be available to greet visitors. Memorials are suggested to the Nebraska Rod and Customs Association Scholarship Fund.
