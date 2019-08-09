ARCADIA — Gary Lee Hawley, 75, of Arcadia passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at his home in Arcadia.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 12, at the Arcadia United Methodist Church. The Rev. Dr. Jeff D. Hale will officiate.
Burial will be at the Arcadia City Cemetery. Military honors will be presented by the Arcadia American Legion Post #251 and the Nebraska Military Honor Guard.
Visitation will be on Monday from 10 a.m. until service time at the church.
Memorials are suggested to the family. Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.