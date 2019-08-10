ARCADIA — Gary Lee Hawley, 75, of Arcadia departed from us on Aug. 6, 2019, at his home in Arcadia.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 12, at the Arcadia United Methodist Church. The Rev. Dr. Jeff D. Hale will officiate. Burial will be at the Arcadia City Cemetery. Military honors will be presented by the Arcadia American Legion Post #251 and the Nebraska Military Honor Guard.
Visitation will be on Monday from 10 a.m. until service time at the church. Memorials are suggested to the family. Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Gary was born to Henry “Hank” and Dora (Schultz) Hawley on Jan. 30, 1944, in Loup City. He received his education at Arcadia Public Schools.
In 1968, at the age of 24, Gary was drafted into the United States Army to serve his country during the Vietnam War. While there he was wounded in action and received a Purple Heart and Bronze Star for his courageous act and leadership.
After his service in the United States Army, Gary held various jobs which included driving bus for United Motorways, taking him all over the U.S. He attended the Nebraska Law Enforcement Training Center, then accepted a position with the Arcadia Police Department in 1974. After 30 years of working as a diesel mechanic, he retired in 1999.
Gary married Brenda Brown of Arcadia. To that union three children were born: Jodi, Jay, and Jeri. He loved his family and family get-togethers. He enjoyed fishing, camping, boating, jeep rides and vacationing with his grandkids. He loved watching cartoons; his favorites were Scooby Doo, Jimmy Neutron and Fog Horn Leg Horn; and listening to his favorite radio channel, Willies Roadhouse.
Gary loved cats.
He is survived by a son, Jay Hawley of Grand Island; two daughters, Jodi (Monte) Knapp and Jeri Hawley, all of Grand Island; a brother, Richard Hawley of Chase, Kan.; three sisters, Marie Raby and Ilene Watson, both of North Platte, and Peggy Teers of Cheyenne, Wyo.; five grandchildren, Bradley, Justin, Mackenzie, Elizabeth, and Ciara; three great-granddaughters, Aubrey, Serenity and Hailey; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant sister; and a grandson, Emilio Navarrette.
Gary will be remembered as a loving father, brother, grandfather and United States Army Veteran.
“Fishing is the cure for all problems.”