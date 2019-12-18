ORD — Garry D. Miska, 82, of Ord passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at his farm in the Haskell Creek area of Valley County.
A celebration of his life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21, at the Ord Christian Church. Pastor Doug Durre will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Ord City Cemetery. Military honors will be presented by the Ord VFW Post #7029 and American Legion Post #38.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Ord American Legion Post #38. Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Garry was born Nov. 11, 1937, at Ord to Frank J. and Mary Elizabeth “Pearl” (Schamp) Miska. He was raised on the family farm in the Haskell Creek area of Valley County, where he attended country school and graduated from Ord High School in 1955.
Garry enlisted in the United States Army in 1962, and served for three years. While stationed in Hawaii, his duties were transporting the colonels. Following his discharge he returned to Ord and farmed for his entire life on his family farm and retired in 2010. Garry was also part-owner of the Ord Feed Store.
Garry served on the Valley County Health System Board of Directors for 32 years and was instrumental in the building project for new health system. He was a member of the Ord American Legion Post #38, and took pride as a member of their color guard, never missing the honors for his fellow veterans.
Garry enjoyed working on the farm and helping out his nieces and nephews, especially after his retirement.
Survivors include two sisters, Edna Whitmore of Ord and Vietta Langren of Minneapolis, Minn.; one brother, Joe Miska of Ord; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Delma Mars; and a brother, Terry Miska.