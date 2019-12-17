ORD — Garry D. Miska, 82, of Ord, passed away unexpectedly at his farm in the Haskell Creek area of Valley County.
A Celebration of his life will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at the Ord Christian Church. Pastor Doug Durre will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Ord City Cemetery. Military honors will be presented by the Ord VFW Post #7029 and American Legion Post #38.
In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the Ord American Legion Post #38.
Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.