Garry Edwardson, 77

Garry L. Edwardson, 77, of Grand Island, died unexpectedly, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis Medical Center.
Garry’s life will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, March 6, at Peace Lutheran Church. The Rev. Mike Reiners will officiate.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at Curran Funeral Chapel. Memorials are suggested to the family.
Condolences may be given by visiting www.curranfuneralchapel.com under Garry’s obituary. Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family.
Garry was born March 14, 1942, in Minot, N.D., the son of Alfred and Irene (Mollerud) Edwardson. Garry grew up in Minot attending school there. After his schooling he moved to Montana where he worked in a saw mill. He returned to Minot and later moved to Denver, Colo., before settling in Grand Island.
He married Cindy Arnold on Nov. 27, 1971, in Grand Island. He worked construction for Diamond Engineering. Garry traveled a route for Canteen Vending, later managing the business until retiring after 20 years of service. He owned and operated G&S Designs later purchasing R&T Jewelry, retiring when he sold his business in 2001. He helped with his wife’s janitorial business, Edwardson Janitorial, in his retirement as well.
He was a lover of the outdoors, enjoying hunting, fishing, birds and filling his many bird feeders. He loved to tinker with small equipment and engines. He loved farm life, raising and caring for the farm animals, branding, and cutting wood, but most of all Garry loved his family and his time spent with his grandchildren. He will be missed.
Garry will be remembered by his wife of 49 years, Cindy Edwardson of Grand Island; his children and their spouses, Bonnie and David Oertli of Rogers, Minn., Darren and Raniery Edwardson-De Araujo of Minneapolis, Minn., Stacey Edwardson of Denver, Colo., Garth and Cory Edwardson of Grand Island, and Grant and Tricia Edwardson of Grand Island; his siblings and their spouses, Vivian Korgel of Grand Island, Wallace and Karen Edwardson of Surrey, N.D., Beverly and Dick Smith of Minot, N.D., Bernard and Sherrie Edwardson of Grandville, N.D., Sharon Stokke of Battle Ground, Wash., Allen and Tammy Edwardson of Minot, N.D., Howard Edwardson of Minot, N.D., Valerie and John Lawson of Lagro, Ind., Vicki and Ingvald Hanson Minot, N.D., James Edwardson of Minot, N.D., Karen Borman of Minot, N.D., and Harley Edwardson of Minot, N.D.
Others left to cherish Garry’s memory include his grandchildren, Amanda and her husband, Heath, Dylan, Tyler, Jesse, Joshua, Cody, Cassidy, Brayden, Caleb, Haylee, Jamison, Mackenna and Cameron; four great-grandchildren, Allison, Ava, Harper and Hudson, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Craig; one sister and three brothers-in-law, Debra and Wayne Swiatek, Harold Korgel and Virgil Borman; a sister-in-law, Linda Edwardson, two nieces, Heather Edwardson and Andrea Edwardson; and two nephews, Todd Edwardson and Danny Stokke.